Chrishell Stause reveals why she kept wedding with G Flip under wraps: "It's a very simple thing"

Los Angeles, California - Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset is revealing more details about her secret wedding to musician G Flip, and fans are flipping out!

Chrishell Stause (r.) opened up about why she and G Flip decided to reveal their wedding news ahead of Selling Sunset's sixth season. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

Chrishell is spilling the tea! Well, sort of.

In the latest episode of pop culture and reality TV guru Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat (NSBNF) podcast, Chrishell talks about all things Selling Sunset, changing her name, and how she and G Flip met in the first place.

While Selling Sunset stans and soap opera fans have come to know the actor and realtor as Chrishell, her first name is actually Terrina.

"Everyone’s allowed to change their name for what they’re comfortable with," Chrishell tells Amanda on the latest episode of the NSBNF podcast while dishing on her partner, G Flip, and how their relationship has changed how the Selling Sunset star approaches life.

"I am given this platform and definitely I didn't foresee any of this in a billion years that I would be having these conversations," Chrishell said. "It's a very simple thing. I fell in love with a person, and now it has a bigger purpose."

When Amanda asked her about she and G's supposed nuptials, which the pair subtly shared snaps of ahead of Selling Sunset's season six premiere on Netflix, Chrishell decided to get real.