Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset shows her dog and G Flip major love!

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star and actor Chrishell Stause is keeping her Instagram feed fresh while supporting the two loves in her life: G Flip and her dog.

Chrishell Stause (l.) is showing her dog and her partner G Flip love on Instagram, and fans are loving it! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

Those who have binged (and possible rewatched) the seventh season of Selling Sunset are well aware that Chrishell has mad love for her dog Gracie, and her partner G Flip.

Ahead of the latest season's premiere, the actor-turned-realtor revealed via Instagram that she and G had actually tied the knot, and later dished on their decision to do so on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Now, she's keeping her IG followers up to speed on all things G Flip while also giving her fans the Gracie pup content they love!

On Wednesday, Chrishell posted some sweet snaps with her adorable pup Gracie along with the caption: "Girl's best friend."

But, in typical celeb fashion, Chrishell's Insta story showed love to another special someone in her life.