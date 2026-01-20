Comedian Russell Brand appears in court to face new rape charges

London, UK - Actor and comedian Russell Brand appeared before a UK court Tuesday facing two new charges of rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand was granted conditional bail during Tuesday's hearing (file photo). © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

The two new charges against Brand (50) were brought in December 2025 and relate to two alleged incidents with separate women in London in 2009.

In May last year, he had already pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault for alleged incidents involving four different women between 1999 and 2005.

Appearing remotely via video-link wearing a partially buttoned pale blue shirt, Brand, the ex-husband of pop star Katy Perry, only spoke to confirm his name and his date of birth.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear again in Southwark Crown Court in south London on February 17 for a pre-trial hearing.

He was originally charged following an investigation conducted by the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 television in 2023, which included several allegations of a sexual nature against him.

A trial is set to begin at Southwark Crown Court in June on the five original charges.