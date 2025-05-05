David and Victoria Beckham seemingly choose sides in family feud – here's the tea!
London, UK - Soccer star David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham skipped out on his dad's birthday bash – but why?
Amid gossip that the famous family isn't doing too well these days, insiders have dished on the drama to TMZ!
On May 2, several A-listers, including Gordon Ramsay and Tom Cruise, attended the now-50-year-old's lavish birthday dinner in London.
Noticeably absent from the occasion was his and Victoria's 26-year-old son and his wife Nicola Peltz.
Tipsters told the outlet that Brooklyn and Nicola did fly to London to celebrate with David "privately" – but the retired athlete reportedly refused.
Additionally, sources shared that the spouses were told to attend the dinner or they wouldn't see the other Beckhams at all.
Brooklyn has allegedly been feuding with his brother Romeo over the latter's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who also allegedly dated Brooklyn previously.
While the Beckham brothers are said to be back on fairly good terms, Brooklyn and Nicola still don't agree with Romeo's relationship and are keeping their distance because of this.
Will the Beckhams reconcile before things get out of hand?
Cover photo: Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP