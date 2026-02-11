Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek dies after brutal health battle

Los Angeles, California - James Van Der Beek, the beloved star of 90s teen drama Dawson's Creek, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 48.

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The actor's wife, Kimberly, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," she wrote. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace."

"There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come," Kimberly added.

The 44-year-old film producer, who shares six children with James, asked for "peaceful privacy" as the family grieves.

James revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer the year before.

"I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before," he wrote on social media.

James was best known for his titular role on Dawson's Creek, but he also went on to star in movies like Varsity Blues and TV shows CSI: Cyber and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.