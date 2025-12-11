Demi Lovato will be TikTok's first-ever guest on the platform's official new live podcast series
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato will be the first guest for TikTok's podcast series!
On Friday, December 12, the social media app will drop its first-ever live podcast series – co-produced by T-Mobile – that will feature in-depth chats with musical artists.
Per Variety, the four-episode series will be hosted by Jack Coyne of Trackstar and will dive into the creative process, cultural influence, and the viral spark that makes TikTok such a massive driver of music discovery.
For her interview, the Sorry Not Sorry singer will reportedly dish on her latest album, It's Not That Deep, and share the inspiration behind the meaning of a few lyrics in the Booth of Truth.
Demi may also spill the tea on the rumors about a possible collaboration with Zara Larsson.
The iconic Disney Channel alum wed her husband Jutes in May, and she recently credited him for helping her navigate her deep depression after a rehab stint.
Demi also shared that she was "happy" writing and recording music again following the pair's whirlwind engagement.
Cover photo: ARAYA DOHENY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP