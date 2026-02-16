Gordon Ramsey reveals what really happened at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding
London, UK - Brooklyn Beckham cited his wedding as one of the major contributors to his dramatic feud with his parents, David and Victoria. But what really happened that night?
According to the eldest Beckham offspring, Victoria is said to have thoroughly ruined the big day for both him and his wife.
The 26-year-old, who publicly lashed out at his famous parents via Instagram a few weeks ago, claimed the ex-Spice Girl sought out the first dance with her son and proceeded to dance on him "inappropriately."
He himself felt " humiliated," and his newlywed wife is even said to have left the room in tears.
One person who was present on the evening in question in April 2022 was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who is a good friend of the Beckham clan.
Notably, his perception of Victoria's allegedly inappropriate dance performance does not seem to coincide with that of the groom.
"There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun, having a dance," the Brit recalled in an interview with The Sun.
Gordon Ramsay appeals to Brooklyn Beckham: "Remember where you came from"
Gordon also has a clear answer to the question of whether Victoria actually rubbed up against Brooklyn.
"No! Nothing of the sort. It was fun," he asserted.
Victoria is "right to be upset" about her son's accusations, said the 59-year-old, who is trying to reassure Brooklyn.
"He's desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It's such a good thing to do," Gordon said.
"But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you'r e not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that."
Gordon emphasized that David and Victoria have both invested so much energy in their children and have often helped their eldest son out of trouble.
Even if the Beckham offspring is currently "blinded" by love, the celebrity chef is certain: "I think it's going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him."
Cover photo: Collage: ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & picture alliance / Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP | Vianney Le Caer