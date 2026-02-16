Gordon Ramsey reveals what really happened at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

London, UK - Brooklyn Beckham cited his wedding as one of the major contributors to his dramatic feud with his parents, David and Victoria. But what really happened that night?

Brooklyn Beckham (l.) and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022. © picture alliance / Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP | Vianney Le Caer

According to the eldest Beckham offspring, Victoria is said to have thoroughly ruined the big day for both him and his wife.

The 26-year-old, who publicly lashed out at his famous parents via Instagram a few weeks ago, claimed the ex-Spice Girl sought out the first dance with her son and proceeded to dance on him "inappropriately."

He himself felt " humiliated," and his newlywed wife is even said to have left the room in tears.

One person who was present on the evening in question in April 2022 was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who is a good friend of the Beckham clan.

Notably, his perception of Victoria's allegedly inappropriate dance performance does not seem to coincide with that of the groom.

"There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun, having a dance," the Brit recalled in an interview with The Sun.

