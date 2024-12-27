Is Dua Lipa engaged? New bling sparks serious wedding rumors!

Callum Turner (l.) and Dua Lipa are reportedly heading down the aisle after almost a year of dating! © Collage: JOHN NACION / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Sun has supposedly learned from friends of the 29-year-old singer that she and actor Callum Turner secretly got engaged and are planning to celebrate the news on New Year's Eve among family and friends.

Just last week, The Sun reported that Dua and the 34-year-old Brit were planning a big New Year's Eve bash in London, which now seems like the perfect opportunity to commemorate the engagement.

The lovebirds, who have been together since the beginning of the year, are said to be head over heels, according to an insider who added that the two "know this is forever."

"Callum is such a solid support for Dua, and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy," the source added.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the Houdini artist flashed an eye-catching ring, which fans now believe may be the engagement ring!

Dua then showed off the same piece of jewelry in a few snaps posted on Friday, adding further fuel to the fire.