Robert Duvall, star of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died

Los Angeles, California - Robert Duvall , who played the smooth mafia lawyer in The Godfather and stole the show with his depiction of a surfing-crazed colonel in Apocalypse Now, has died at the age of 95, his wife said Monday.

His death Sunday was confirmed by his wife Luciana Duvall.

"Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home," she wrote.

Blunt-talking, prolific, and glitz-averse, Duvall won an Oscar for best actor and was nominated six other times. Over his six-decade-long career, he shone in both lead and supporting roles and eventually became a director.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," Luciana Duvall said. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court."

Duvall won his Academy Award in 1983 for playing a washed-up country singer in Tender Mercies.

But his most memorable characters also included the soft-spoken, loyal mob consigliere Tom Hagen in the first two installments of The Godfather and the maniacal Lieutenant Colonel William Kilgore in Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now.

The latter, which earned Duvall an Oscar nomination and made him a bona fide star after years playing lesser roles, sees him utter what is now one of cinema's most famous lines.

"I love the smell of napalm in the morning," his war-loving character – bare-chested, cocky, and sporting a big black cowboy hat – muses as low-flying US warplanes bomb a beachfront tree line where he wants to go surfing.