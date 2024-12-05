Elon Musk brings son to Congress as he meets with lawmakers to talk slashing costs

Washington DC - Elon Musk , the world's richest person and one of Donald Trump 's closest allies, met with US lawmakers Thursday on his plans for overseeing radical government spending cuts under the incoming administration.

President-elect Trump rewarded the Tesla, X, and SpaceX chief for his support during the White House campaign by naming him head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, along with another wealthy ally, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Although the office, dubbed DOGE, has a purely advisory role, Musk's star power and intense influence in Trump's inner circle bring political clout.

As Musk and Ramaswamy strode into the Capitol for meetings with lawmakers, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson touted "a new day in America."

"There's an enormous amount of waste, fraud, and abuse," he told reporters. "Government is too big, it does too many things, and it does almost nothing well."

Musk and Ramaswamy have said they can identify billions of dollars of cuts in spending, sparking questions about whether Republicans will even try to slash politically popular social security programs.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal last month, the two businessmen laid out plans for the White House to cut staff, trim government programs, and reduce federal regulations, even if it means bypassing Congress, which holds budgetary power.