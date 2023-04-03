Elon Musk trolls Twitter with Doge logo swap after trying to dismiss $258 billion lawsuit

San Francisco, California - Twitter CEO Elon Musk decided to change the site's logo to the Dogecoin pup after he attempted to get a Dogecoin pyramid scheme lawsuit against him dismissed.

Elon Musk (r) changed the Twitter bird logo to the Dogecoin logo after requesting a federal judge throw out a racketeering lawsuit brought on by Dogecoin investors. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & VISTAPRESS

According to Reuters, lawyers for Musk submitted a filing to a Manhattan federal court asking the judge to throw out the $258 billion lawsuit by Dogecoin investors who claimed the Tesla CEO ran a "pyramid scheme" to inflate Dogecoin over the course of two years, only to let it crash.

The suit argues that Musk, through tweets, generated immense profits at other investors' expense, although he "knew the currency lacked intrinsic value."

In the request to dismiss filing, Musk's team described the suit is a "fanciful work of fiction."

"There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion," the filing reads. "This court should put a stop to plaintiffs' fantasy and dismiss the complaint."

Then, on Monday, Musk pulled the ultimate troll move by changing Twitter's bird logo via desktop to the Doge meme, which reportedly caused Dogecoin to jump 20% in price within 30 minutes, per Fortune.