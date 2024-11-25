Elon Musk calls for US to replace "obsolete" fighter jets with drones

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk , tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to slash federal government spending, lashed out at modern fighter jets on Monday, saying that drones were the future of air combat.

"Manned fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones anyway. Will just get pilots killed," said the head of SpaceX, Tesla, and X in a post on his social media platform.

Musk singled out the F-35 – a next-generation fighter jet manufactured by US-based Lockheed Martin that entered service in 2015 – for criticism.

"Meanwhile, some idiots are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35," he posted alongside a video of hundreds of drones hovering in formation in the sky.

The F-35, the world's most advanced fighter, is stealth-capable and can also be used to gather intelligence.

Germany, Poland, Finland, and Romania have all recently signed deals for the aircraft.

Its development, however, has suffered from issues, notably in the design of its computer programs, and its very high operating costs are regularly criticized by its detractors.