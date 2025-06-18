Elon Musk launches attempt to take down New York's social media hate speech law

New York, New York - Elon Musk 's X Corp has filed a lawsuit challenging a New York state law that requires social media companies to report how they moderate hate speech and disinformation.

Elon Musk's X is suing over a New York law that requires social media companies to have clear and transparent moderation rules. © REUTERS

The complaint, filed in a federal court in Manhattan, seeks to halt the law, which X argues violates the First Amendment by forcing platforms to disclose sensitive information about their content moderation practices.

"Today, @X filed a First Amendment lawsuit against a New York law, NY S895B," X's Global Government Affairs team posted Tuesday, adding that it had successfully challenged a similar law in California.

"X is the only platform fighting for its users by challenging the law, and we are confident we will prevail in this case as well," the company said.

The New York law requires social media companies with over $100 million in annual revenue to submit semiannual reports detailing how they define and moderate hate speech, racism, extremism, disinformation and harassment.

Companies face fines of $15,000 per day for violations, which can be sought by the attorney general's office.

X says the law is "an impermissible attempt by the State to inject itself into the content-moderation editorial process" and seeks to pressure platforms into restricting constitutionally protected speech.