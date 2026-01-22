Elon Musk promises humanoid robots for all at Davos debut

Davos, Switzerland - Elon Musk sees his humanoid robots hitting the market next year, one of several "optimistic" forecasts by the tech mogul at his first-ever Davos appearance on Thursday.

Elon Musk (l) speaks with BlackRock chairman and WEF co-chairman Larry Fink (r) during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Thursday. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

In front of a packed conference hall, Musk had a chance to tear into a World Economic Forum he has long derided as a "boring" confab of out-of-touch elites.

But in a remarkably subdued "conversation" with WEF interim chair Larry Fink – also the CEO of investment behemoth BlackRock – Musk stuck to his script of optimistic enthusiasm for AI, robotics, and space travel.

He was not pressed, for example, on the scandal caused by sexualized deepfakes of his Grok AI tool, or claims of persistent fake news spread by his X social network.

"Who wouldn't want a robot to watch over your kids, take care of your pet... If you had a robot that could take care and protect an elderly parent, that'd be great," he told the audience.

His Optimus robots will be doing more complex tasks later this year, he said, and "by the end of next year I think we'll be selling humanoid robots to the public."

Musk also predicted the artificial intelligence boom will have models that are "smarter than any human by the end of this year, and I would say no later than next year."