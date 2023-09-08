Elon Musk says he blocked Ukrainian attack on Russia's Black Sea fleet

Elon Musk said he prevented a Ukrainian attack on a Russian Navy base last year by declining Kyiv's request to activate internet access in the Black Sea.

San Francisco, California - Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that he prevented a Ukrainian attack on a Russian Navy base last year by declining Kyiv's request to activate internet access in the Black Sea near Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Elon Musk reportedly prevented a Ukrainian attack on a Russian Navy base after declining to activate Starlink in the region. © REUTERS Satellite internet service Starlink, operated by Musk-owned company SpaceX, has been deployed in Ukraine since shortly after it was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

"There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor," Musk posted Thursday on X, formerly named Twitter. The city of Sevastopol is the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. "If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation," Musk said.

Elon Musk's alleged actions detailed in upcoming biography by Walter Isaacson

Tech tycoon by Walter Isaacson describes Elon Musk's reported actions in his upcoming biography. © MIKE WINDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Musk was posting in response to a published excerpt of an upcoming biography of the tech tycoon by Walter Isaacson. In the excerpt published by The Washington Post on Thursday, Isaacson wrote that in September last year, "The Ukrainian military was attempting a sneak attack on the Russian naval fleet based at Sevastopol in Crimea by sending six small drone submarines packed with explosives, and it was using Starlink to guide them to the target." Musk had "spoken to the Russian ambassador to the United States... (who) had explicitly told him that a Ukrainian attack on Crimea would lead to a nuclear response," Isaacson wrote. Musk "secretly told his engineers to turn off coverage within 100 kilometers of the Crimean coast. As a result, when the Ukrainian drone subs got near the Russian fleet in Sevastopol, they lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly," according to Isaacson.

Elon Musk praised by Russian senior security official

Former Russian president and senior security official Dmitry Medvedev praised Elon Musk after Walter Isaacson's excerpt was published. © YEKATERINA SHTUKINA / SPUTNIK / AFP In another post on Thursday, Musk countered Isaacson's account. "The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything," Musk posted. Russia's ex-president and senior security official Dmitry Medvedev, in response to Isaacson's detailing of the incident, lauded Musk. "(Musk) was concerned about a retaliatory nuclear strike," Medvedev posted on X Thursday. "If what Isaacson has written in his book is true, then it looks like Musk is the last adequate mind in North America. Or, at the very least, in gender-neutral America, he is the one with the balls." Musk also called Thursday for a truce in the conflict.