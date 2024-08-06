Elon Musk slammed for shocking "civil war" comment after racist English riots

London, UK - A UK government minister on Tuesday slammed Elon Musk for his "unacceptable" comments on social media about far-right riots gripping England and Northern Ireland.

Elon Musk (r.) has been slammed for his response to far-right and Islamophobic rioting in England and Wales over the weekend. © Collage: REUTERS & Credit Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The owner of X, who regularly shares far-right views, drew criticism for writing on the site on Sunday that a British "civil war" was inevitable. He sparked further ire on Monday with a provocative reply to a tweet by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



"Use of language such as a 'civil war' is in no way acceptable," said justice minister Heidi Alexander, branding Musk's comments "deeply irresponsible".

"We are seeing police officers being seriously injured, buildings set alight, and so I really do think that everyone who has a platform should be exercising their power responsibly," she told Times Radio.

Riots by far-right extremists and white supremacists have spread across England following the murder of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, northwest England, on Monday last week.

They have been fuelled by online disinformation that the stabbing suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker. He is 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Britain and is not Muslim.

The rioters have targeted mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, forcing the government to provide emergency security to Islamic places of worship.