Elon Musk claims estranged transgender daughter was "killed" by the "woke mind virus"

San Francisco, California - Billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed how having a transgender child inspired him to wage war against what he calls the "woke mind virus."

In a recent interview, Elon Musk claimed that his transgender child, who no longer speaks with him, was "killed" by what he calls the "woke mind virus." © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The X and Tesla CEO recently sat down for an interview with author Jordan Peterson, who asked Musk why he has decided to make his transphobic views into "an issue."

"Well, it happened to one of my older boys," Musk explained, claiming he was "essentially tricked into signing documents" to have his child, born Xavier, undergo gender-reassignment surgery, which Musk called "child mutilation and sterilization."

Musk claimed that at the time, which was at the height of the Covid pandemic, there was "a lot of confusion," and he was told that his child "might commit suicide."

He went on to say that the act is "incredibly evil" and argued that "anyone promoting it should go to prison."

"I lost my son, essentially," he continued. "They call it 'deadnaming'... because your son is dead.

"My son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus," Musk added. "So, I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that."