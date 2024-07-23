Elon Musk claims estranged transgender daughter was "killed" by the "woke mind virus"
San Francisco, California - Billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed how having a transgender child inspired him to wage war against what he calls the "woke mind virus."
The X and Tesla CEO recently sat down for an interview with author Jordan Peterson, who asked Musk why he has decided to make his transphobic views into "an issue."
"Well, it happened to one of my older boys," Musk explained, claiming he was "essentially tricked into signing documents" to have his child, born Xavier, undergo gender-reassignment surgery, which Musk called "child mutilation and sterilization."
Musk claimed that at the time, which was at the height of the Covid pandemic, there was "a lot of confusion," and he was told that his child "might commit suicide."
He went on to say that the act is "incredibly evil" and argued that "anyone promoting it should go to prison."
"I lost my son, essentially," he continued. "They call it 'deadnaming'... because your son is dead.
"My son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus," Musk added. "So, I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that."
Musk continues to spout "woke mind virus" conspiracy
Musk began using "woke mind virus" sometime in 2021, originally sharing the phrase in a bizarre Twitter post.
He later explained in an interview that he believes the virus presents "arguably one of the greatest threats to modern civilization."
The term has since come to mean any liberal-leaning concept or policy that Musk does not agree with.
His fear of the made-up virus influenced Musk to purchase Twitter in 2022, later renaming it to X, which he has since used to spread conspiracy theories and other questionable content and to uplift far-right figures and ideals.
In April of that same year, Xavier petitioned to have her name changed to Vivian and to receive a birth certificate that reflects her gender identity.
The petition noted that she also sought the change as she no longer wishes "to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."
Musk has since blamed the "full-on communism" curriculum being taught in US colleges as the reason his daughter has no interest in speaking with him.
In his most recent public display of transphobia, Musk vowed to move SpaceX headquarters out of California after the state unveiled new laws that aimed to protect LGBTQ+ youth from being wrongly outed.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP