Man accused of torching Teslas and firebombing GOP building hit with federal charges

Albuquerque, New Mexico - A man who allegedly torched two vehicles at a Tesla dealership and painted "Die Elon" on the side of the building has been hit with federal charges, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Jamison Wagner, a 40-year-old New Mexico man, was charged with setting fire to two Teslas and firebombing a Republican Party office. © Collage: via REUTERS

The charges are the latest to be levied in connection to attacks on the EV maker, whose CEO Elon Musk has become a hate figure for many over his role in dismantling the government as a top advisor to President Donald Trump.

Two Tesla vehicles were badly damaged in the firebomb attack on a showroom in Albuquerque on February 9, and slogans likening Musk and his company to Nazis were sprayed on the walls.

Jamison Wagner (40) was also charged over a firebomb attack that hit an office of the state's Republican Party last month.

If convicted of the two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, he could be jailed for up to 20 years on each count, the Department of Justice said.

"Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences."

Federal prosecution carries a stiff penalty compared to local law, where such a crime typically results in a sentence starting from just 18 months' incarceration and a $5,000 fine. In March, Trump even suggested that people who vandalize Tesla property could be deported to prisons in El Salvador.