Kim Kardashian's next TV gig revealed after All's Fair success!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's acting career is far from over, as her next leading role has been revealed!

Kim Kardashian reportedly has her next leading TV role in the works! © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 45-year-old multi-hyphenate's sexy legal series, All's Fair, was hailed by critics as one of the "worst" TV dramas in history.

Yet despite the negative reviews, the series has been greenlit for a second season.

Now, per Page Six, Kim is reportedly preparing to team up with Ryan Murphy again.

The American Horror Story creator is apparently looking to cast The Kardashians star in a new series based on the "beauty broker," Melinda Farina.

Farina is known for connecting "deep-pocketed clients" like Kris Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow with the top plastic surgeons – and bears a striking resemblance to Kim!

In addition to All's Fair season 2, the SKIMS mogul is also set to star in a comedy film called The Fifth Wheel, which is set to hit Netflix soon.