Tesla sales sinks as widespread anger at Musk grows: "Disaster on every metric"

Austin, Texas - Tesla reported a 13% drop in first-quarter sales Wednesday amid lower production during factory upgrades and blowback over CEO Elon Musk 's far-right agenda as part of the Trump administration.

Tesla sales and shares have been dropping as CEO Elon Musk's far-right agenda causes mounting anger across the US. © JOSH EDELSON / AFP

Musk's electric vehicle company delivered 336,681 units in the quarter ending March 31, missing analyst expectations, as it pointed to the "loss of several weeks of production" while it ramps up upgrades for its Model Y output.

Tesla shares fell more than 6% in early trading after the deliveries fell by more than expected from the year-ago stretch. Shares later partially rebounded.

The weak car sales add to questions about Musk's continued stewardship at the EV maker, which has been targeted for consumer boycotts and vandalism as the far-right billionaire has helped engineer tens of thousands of job cuts across the US federal government.

Wedbush's Dan Ives, a prominent technology analyst who has been a longtime believer in Tesla's growth potential, called the figures "a disaster on every metric," according to a note.

"It's a fork in the road moment," Ives said.

"The more political he gets... the more the brand suffers, there is no debate. This quarter was an example of the damage Musk is causing Tesla."