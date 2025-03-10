Musk blames X outages on cyberattack – and claims a "country" may be behind it

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk said X was hit by a major cyberattack on Monday as outages plagued users of the platform once known as Twitter.

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X," Musk said in a post on the platform.

Musk blamed a cyberattack, providing no evidence, for crashing the site last year when an interview with Donald Trump was to be streamed.

In his post Monday, Musk included an X post from a DogeDesigner account that some on Reddit speculated could be a puppet of the tycoon himself.

The post noted protests against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that Trump entrusted to Musk, along with Tesla shops being vandalized, suggesting a cyberattack could signal another burst of animosity towards Musk.

Musk is chief of Tesla, his electric car company.

"It would take a lot of (money) to do an attack of this magnitude," read a post in the exchange by the account of Jammies.

"Who has the resources to fund this?"

Musk also maintained such an attack would take tremendous resources, speculating it was the work of a country or large coordinated group.