Musk shows no remorse amid deepfake porn scandal enveloping Grok

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk blamed critics who "want any excuse for censorship" for growing calls to shut down his Grok AI chatbot over its penchant for deepfake porn and child abuse images.

X owner Elon Musk defended the platform's AI chatbot, Grok, despite global outrage at its posts sexualizing images of women and young girls. © Collage: REUTERS

The far-right billionaire appeared defiant on Friday night despite the outcry over Grok creating sexualized images of people, including children, at X users' request.

Pointing to claims other AI created non-sexualized images of women in bikinis, he wrtoe: "They want any excuse for censorship."

Criticism of X has focused on Grok's production of images of child abuse and manipulation of photographs of real women and girls to remove their clothes, with UK legislators considering a total ban.

But Musk responded by sharing a post from Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna threatening to sanction both British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the UK if X was blocked in the country.

On Friday, X appeared to have changed Grok's settings, with the chatbot telling users that only paid subscribers could ask it to manipulate images – a measure than only served to further stoke anger.