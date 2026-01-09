Elon Musk's Grok controversy continues after "insulting" response to deepfake scandal

Washington DC - European officials and tech campaigners on Friday slammed Elon Musk 's AI chatbot Grok after its controversial image creation feature was restricted to paying subscribers, saying the change failed to address concerns about sexualized deepfakes.

Elon Musk's Grok came under renewed criticism on Friday after its image creation feature was restricted to paying subscribers amid its global deepfake scandal. © Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Grok has faced global backlash after it emerged the feature allowed users to sexualize images of women and children using simple text prompts such as "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes."

Grok appeared to deflect the criticism with a new monetization policy, posting on the platform X late Thursday that image generation and editing were now "limited to paying subscribers," alongside a link to a premium subscription.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office joined the chorus of critics, condemning the move as an affront to victims and "not a solution."

"That simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"It's insulting the victims of misogyny and sexual violence."

EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier said "this doesn't change our fundamental issue, paid subscription or non-paid subscription. We don't want to see such images. It's as simple as that."

"What we're asking platforms to do is to make sure that their design, that their systems do not allow the generation of such illegal content," he told reporters.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU's digital watchdog, has ordered X to retain all internal documents and data related to Grok until the end of 2026 in response to the uproar.