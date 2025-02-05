US Treasury clarifies extent of Elon Musk's access to payments data

Washington DC - The US Treasury said Tuesday that Elon Musk 's government reform team can read data from its highly sensitive payment system but not alter it, after Democratic lawmakers raised the alarm over the move and called for an investigation.

Elon Musk is facing mounting opposition after it was reported Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had personally granted him and his aides access to the department's payment system. © REUTERS

Musk, the world's richest person, is leading President Donald Trump's federal cost-cutting efforts under the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As part of that drive, he reportedly pushed for a team led by IT executive Tom Krause to be given access to the Treasury Department's closely guarded payment system, which handles trillions of dollars of transactions, from Social Security and Medicare payouts to federal salaries.

In response, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden sent a letter Tuesday to the congressional watchdog agency demanding it probe reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had personally granted Musk and his aides – who are reportedly young and inexperienced – that permission.

The Treasury, in a letter sent to Congress and shared with AFP, confirmed Krause's team has access to the system, but said it is "read-only access... in order to continue this operational efficiency assessment."

They said the permission was "similar to the kind of access that Treasury provides to individuals reviewing Treasury systems, such as auditors."