Kylie Jenner spills how she landed role in Charli XCX's The Moment: "I presented the idea"
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner spilled the tea behind her role in Charli XCX's new movie, The Moment!
The Khy founder joined the Brat hitmaker and director Aidan Zamiri for an interview with Instagram, where Kylie revealed how she nabbed a spot in the satirical film.
The 28-year-old explained she was on a flight with Aidan when the director mentioned he was working on the movie.
"And I believe in you so much and you so much, and I presented the idea, I think," she said, referring to both Charli and Aidan.
The 33-year-old British sensation then interjected, "You were like, 'Put me in the film!'" – to which Kylie agreed, replying, "That's basically what I said."
Aidan praised the reality star for stepping outside of her "comfort zone," though Kylie joked that she's "not really a b***h," as portrayed in the mockumentary.
Kylie Jenner didn't hire an acting coach for first role – and here's why!
The Kardashians star admitted that she was "very nervous" and "less comfortable doing something I've never done before in front of people."
Still, Kylie insisted that she was "very well prepared," adding, " I was thinking of working with an acting coach, but then I'm like, 'I'm playing myself, and I'm in the movie for like three minutes'."
She further explained, "Just practicing with people that I trust and my friends and my family, that gave me confidence."
Charli had similar sentiments about Kylie's acting chops in the A24 flick, as she previously praised the beauty mogul as "phenomenal" and a "really great actress."
Cover photo: Collage: John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP