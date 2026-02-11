Kylie Jenner spills how she landed role in Charli XCX's The Moment: "I presented the idea"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner spilled the tea behind her role in Charli XCX's new movie , The Moment!

Kylie Jenner (r.) dished on landing her first film role in Charli XCX's satirical film, The Moment. © Screenshot/YouTube/Instagram

The Khy founder joined the Brat hitmaker and director Aidan Zamiri for an interview with Instagram, where Kylie revealed how she nabbed a spot in the satirical film.

The 28-year-old explained she was on a flight with Aidan when the director mentioned he was working on the movie.

"And I believe in you so much and you so much, and I presented the idea, I think," she said, referring to both Charli and Aidan.

The 33-year-old British sensation then interjected, "You were like, 'Put me in the film!'" – to which Kylie agreed, replying, "That's basically what I said."

Aidan praised the reality star for stepping outside of her "comfort zone," though Kylie joked that she's "not really a b***h," as portrayed in the mockumentary.