Harry Styles drops amazing listening party news ahead of album launch!

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles sent fans into a frenzy by announcing listening parties across 40 cities for his upcoming new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally!

Harry Styles announced listening parties for fans in dozens of cities all over the world ahead of his March 6 album launch! © Screenshot/Instagram/Harry Styles

The 32-year-old singer will release his fourth record on March 6.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Styles revealed listening parties will start from February 18, more than two weeks before the release date.

Styles posted a photo of himself with his eyes closed, wearing a black jumper with a smiley face cut out of the fabric.

In the caption, he wrote: "We wanna dance with all our friends. KATTDO listening parties, February 2026."

Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Paris are among the host cities.

Fans can sign up through a link on Styles' website, which takes them to a page where they have to answer the question: "What do you think listening to the album will feel like?"

Invitations and further information will follow on February 16.

Superstars Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have also hosted listening parties and played their albums exclusively for fans in-person ahead of their official releases.

Last month, Styles surprised ecstatic fans with Aperture, his first single in almost four years.