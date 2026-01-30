Zayn Malik takes swipe at ex-bandmate Harry Styles over wild ticket prices!

Las Vegas, Nevada - After Harry Styles fans fumed over the eye-popping prices for his new tour, the pop star's former bandmate Zayn Malik threw some shade his way!

Zayn Malik (l.) seemed to take a jab at his ex-bandmate Harry Styles over his pricey concert tickets. © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Ben Stansall / AFP

The 33-year-old played a concert in Las Vegas on Wednesday, where he took an apparent jab at his fellow One Direction alum.

Per Page Six, Zayn thanked his fans for coming out to the show, saying, "You could have been anywhere, but you decided to spend your night with me."

"Hopefully, the ticket prices weren't too high," he added with a smile. "Just saying."

The comment is particularly telling in the wake of the Harry Styles presale fiasco, as fans who attempted to snag tickets to his new Together, Together tour were shocked to find that nearly all of the seats cost several hundred dollars a pop.

And making matters worse is the fact that the 31-year-old singer isn't going to that many cities in total.

He'll be playing a whopping 30 nights at New York's Madison Square Garden, but that is the only US stop on the tour – meaning that any fan not in the area will also have to pay for travel and a hotel on top of the pricey ticket.

Fans have not been shy about expressing their discontent, as posts slamming Harry as "greedy" quickly went viral as the presales continued.