Harry Styles drops new song and announces massive tour – with 30 nights in NYC!
London, UK - Harry Styles has returned to the music scene with a vengeance, dropping a catchy new single and announcing a massive tour all in 24 hours!
On Thursday, the 31-year-old announced that he would be hitting the road on a new tour in support of his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.
The tour – titled Together, Together – features stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne, and Sydney.
The As It Was singer will play a whopping 30 (!) nights at New York's famed Madison Square Garden between August and October 2026, with Jamie xx on board as a supporting act.
His Big Apple stint will also feature the return of the beloved "Harryween" – two Halloween-themed shows on October 30 and 31, where fans are encouraged to dress up – just as Harry surely will!
At the other stops, the Together, Together tour will feature buzzy opening acts like Robyn (Amsterdam) and Shania Twain (London).
US fans can sign up now through January 25 for Ticketmaster's artist presale, which begins on January 27.
Harry gave fans their first peek at the album shortly after the viral tour news, as the first single from Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally dropped at 7 PM ET on Thursday!
Harry Styles release first single from Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally
The track, Aperture, brought the record's disco-inspired sound into full effect with a catchy chorus that sees Harry sing "We belong together" – the same lyric that Harry repeatedly teased ahead of the album announcement.
And that's not all Harries have to obsess over right now: the music video for Aperture will drop at 12 PM ET on Friday!
Hear all that Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally has to offer when the album drops on March 6.
