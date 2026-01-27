Harry Styles faces fan fury over eye-popping prices for concert tickets
New York, New York - Harry Styles has come under fire after tickets for the pop star's next tour on sale with prices approaching – and sometimes surpassing – $1,000 a piece.
On Monday, an initial American Express presale for Harry's Together, Together tour began, allowing fans with AmEx cards to gain early access to tickets.
But once they managed to get through the queue, most were stopped in their tracks by eye-popping prices of several hundred dollars for lower and upper bowl seats at New York's Madison Square Garden – the only US stop on the tour.
The next day, the outrage continued, as fans who entered Ticketmaster's Artist Presale found similar prices, with many lower bowl seats going for at least $700.
Fans fumed across social media, slamming the exorbitant prices and even calling out the singer himself.
"and suddenly my frontal lobe has developed and i do not need to see harry styles," one said on X, while another joked, "guess harry only wants to disco with the 1%."
"all jokes aside. we are literally seeing the end of live music in front of us. how do companies and artist can justify those prices," another X user wrote.
Concert ticket sales have sparked significant outrage over the past few years, with fans battling dynamic pricing – which spikes prices based on demand – and sky-high resale costs.
Harry Styles presale highlights severe flaws in concert industry
In 2023, then-President Joe Biden pressured live entertainment companies to show the total price – including hidden "junk fees" – up front, but the eye-watering cost of both the ticket and the fees continues to frustrate fans.
The chaos surrounding the ticket sales for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in 2022 even led the Senate to grill Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation, but as Harry's sale has proven, there are still plenty of issues to fix.
While New York City will be the Watermelon Sugar singer's only stop in the US, the tour is also heading to Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP