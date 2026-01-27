Harry Styles faces fan fury over eye-popping prices for concert tickets

New York, New York - Harry Styles has come under fire after tickets for the pop star's next tour on sale with prices approaching – and sometimes surpassing – $1,000 a piece.

Harry Styles fans were shocked to find that tickets to his new tour could cost them hundreds of dollars. © Robyn Beck / AFP

On Monday, an initial American Express presale for Harry's Together, Together tour began, allowing fans with AmEx cards to gain early access to tickets.

But once they managed to get through the queue, most were stopped in their tracks by eye-popping prices of several hundred dollars for lower and upper bowl seats at New York's Madison Square Garden – the only US stop on the tour.

The next day, the outrage continued, as fans who entered Ticketmaster's Artist Presale found similar prices, with many lower bowl seats going for at least $700.

Fans fumed across social media, slamming the exorbitant prices and even calling out the singer himself.

"and suddenly my frontal lobe has developed and i do not need to see harry styles," one said on X, while another joked, "guess harry only wants to disco with the 1%."

"all jokes aside. we are literally seeing the end of live music in front of us. how do companies and artist can justify those prices," another X user wrote.

Concert ticket sales have sparked significant outrage over the past few years, with fans battling dynamic pricing – which spikes prices based on demand – and sky-high resale costs.