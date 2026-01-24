Harry Styles drops surreal Aperture music video after four-year hiatus!

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles has returned to the spotlight with a new single and a fantastical music video!

Harry Styles dropped the song Aperture ahead of his upcoming album. © Screenshot/YouTube/HarryStyles

The English singer-songwriter's hiatus is over, and his new material feels like a fever dream.

On Friday, Harry dropped his lead song, Aperture, from his anticipated Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally album.

The song's music video, directed by Aube Perrie, gave Severance vibes as it captured the Satellite artist having a surreal adventure in a hotel.

Harry encounters an odd man amid his journey who begins chasing him through a building before they both fall down a flight of stairs.

After fighting some more, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker and the mysterious man begin synchronized dancing, including mimicking the infamous Dirty Dancing lift.

The video ends with him returning to his hotel room alone as if nothing happened.



Harry sings in the chorus of the new song, "It's best you know/ What you don't/ Aperture lets the light in."