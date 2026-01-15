Harry Styles launches new era with bombshell album announcement!

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles has officially announced his long-awaited fourth album after dropping several cryptic teases over the past weeks.

Harry Styles has revealed his next album will drop on March 6. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@harrystyles & IMAGO / Avalon.red

It's time!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old pop star announced that new music is indeed on the way: namely a brand-new album titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The album is set to drop on March 6.

According to Rolling Stone, the record was produced by Kid Harpoon and will include 12 tracks in total.

Fans had been clamoring for just about any update on the pop star since he completed his Love on Tour run back in 2023.

But the hints began to drop in December, when Harry posted a clip called "Forever, Forever" that featured a piano ballad he performed on the final night of his tour.

It ended with the text "WE BELONG TOGETHER" displayed over a concert crowd – an image that later appeared on posters put up in cities across the globe.