Rihanna claps back at viral rumor that she's pregnant with baby no. 4

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna had the perfect response to a fan speculating that she's secretly pregnant with baby no. 4!

Rihanna went viral with the perfect clap back to a fan who spread rumors that the singer is secretly pregnant with her fourth child. © UNIQUE NICOLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 38-year-old singer caught wind of a recent video that saw creator Krissy Clemons claiming that RiRi was expecting another little one.

She cited a photo of Rihanna with a clear baby bump, but it seems that the snap was from one of her past pregnancies, as the Umbrella singer quickly shut down the claim in the comments.

"is the baby in the womb with us?" Rihanna joked.

The Barbados native shares three kids with her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Her oldest, a son named RZA, is just three years old, while her youngest, a daughter named Rocki, was born in September.

Though her pregnancies came in pretty rapid succession, it looks like Rihanna is ready to take a break for a bit!