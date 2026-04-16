Cardi B caught up in paternity drama with Offset and Stefon Diggs

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B 's ex-husband Offset has reportedly requested a paternity test for the baby the rapper welcomed with NFL star Stefon Diggs last year.

Offset (l.) reportedly requested a paternity test regarding Cardi B (c.) and Stefon Diggs' baby boy, who was born in November. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & KEVIN WINTER & Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to TMZ, Offset asked a judge for a DNA test on the baby boy – whose name the parents have not revealed publicly.

The request was denied in February, but the outlet said that an additional demand for a paternity test on one of Cardi's other kids was approved.

The 33-year-old WAP artist shares three kids with Offset: Kulture (7), Wave (4), and Blossom (1).

Cardi filed for divorce from the 34-year-old Migos member in August 2024, but proceedings have been dragged out ever since.

She linked up with Stefon in early 2025 and revealed she was pregnant last September.

After Cardi gave birth to a baby boy in November, Offset shared a cryptic post suggesting the newborn was "my kid" before quickly deleting it.

The Bronx native then said online that she was "being harassed and threatened" and seemingly begged Offset to leave her alone.