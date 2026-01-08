Is Joe Jonas dating model Tatiana Gabriela after Sophie Turner divorce?

Los Angeles, California - Did Joe Jonas get bitten by the "lovebug " again? Here's the tea on the singer reportedly dating Tatiana Gabriela!

Joe Jonas has been sparking dating rumors with model Tatiana Gabriela (l.) for some time – are they really an item? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@tatsgab & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per People, the 36-year-old singer and the 28-year-old model are indeed an item after the two began getting to know each other "late last summer."

An insider dished that Joe and Tatiana were "spotted at low-key coffee dates in Los Angeles" and "seem to have gotten more serious since then and have been hanging out in several cities, including New York and Miami."

"They are clearly getting along, have fun, and more importantly, he trusts her around his kids," the source explained.

The Jonas Brothers star reportedly "dated a bit" after his messy divorce from Sophie Turner, with whom he shares daughters Willa (5) and Delphine (3).

Yet the insider added that Joe "wanted to take it slow" with the Puerto Rican influencer.