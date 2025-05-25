Sophie Turner shares surprising tribute to Joe Jonas after messy divorce!

Is peace finally in the air between Sophie Turner (r.) and Joe Jonas? Fans seem to think so after a very public nod of support this week on Instagram! © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Saturday, Sophie surprised fans by sharing Joe's brand-new solo album Music for People Who Believe in Love on her Instagram story – along with a link to stream it.

"Go go @joejonas," she captioned the image.

The sweet gesture didn't go unnoticed, as Joe reposted it with a heart hands emoji, stirring up talk that the exes are on better terms than previously imagined.

The album, Joe's first solo release since 2011, contains heartfelt tracks about fatherhood, self-discovery, and life post-breakup.

While some of the lyrics are emotionally raw, the Jonas Brothers frontman has insisted he's "not trying to come for anyone."

Joe and Sophie finalized their divorce in late 2024 following a dramatic public custody battle over their two children.

But after reaching a co-parenting agreement, this small online exchange hints at healing – and maybe even friendship?