Is Joe Jonas dating someone new after Sophie Turner divorce?

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Has singer Joe Jonas moved on with a new lady amid his divorce from Sophie Turner?

S.O.S. Joe Jonas was seen with model Stormi Bree (l) which has sparked dating rumors amid his divorce from Sophie Turner. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/stormibree & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers frontman has fans raising eyebrows after he was spotted with 33-year-old model Stormi Bree.

The two were first captured at a private airport in Cabo on Wednesday via pics obtained by Page Six.

Joe and Stormi, born Stormi Hanley, both sported low-key fits during the sighting, with the Lovebug singer rocking a red baseball cap, black hoodie, and shades.

The Miss Teen USA winner sported a black, long-sleeved shirt while carrying a beige backpack.

On Thursday, gossip blog site DeuxMoi shared a pic via its Instagram story of Joe and Stormi dining together in Aspen.

"Joe Jonas and his new girlfriend Stormi Bree are also at Casa Tua Aspene tonight," the caption read.

The sightings come amid the Cake By The Ocean artist's split from Sophie, which was announced in September.