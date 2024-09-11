Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's bitter divorce drama finally comes to an end

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - A year after filing for divorce, singer Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially ended their marriage and reached a settlement agreement.

Singer Joe Jonas (r.) and ex-wife Sophie Turner have officially finalized their year-long divorce with a settlement.
Singer Joe Jonas (r.) and ex-wife Sophie Turner have officially finalized their year-long divorce with a settlement.  © Collage: Cindy Ord & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Joe and Sophie are officially single!

Earlier this month, a judge in Florida ruled that the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and granted their request to waive the 20-day waiting period for final judgment, per PEOPLE.

The terms of the settlement have been kept confidential, but documents reveal that the agreement is "in the best interests of the parties and this family."

The pair announced their separation in September 2023, citing a "united decision" and expressing their desire for privacy at the time.

Documents revealed that the four-year marriage suddenly ended after a disagreement, and the 28-year-old Game of Thrones star found out about Joe's choice to file for divorce through the media.

However, during the divorce process, the two made headlines for multiple feuds over the custody of their two children.

Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seeing other people?

Actor Sophie Turner (r.) and singer Joe Jonas have moved on and are seeing other people.
Actor Sophie Turner (r.) and singer Joe Jonas have moved on and are seeing other people.  © Collage: Marcus Ingram & Michael TRAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the summer, the 35-year-old artist was spotted on a tropical vacation with a mystery woman, shortly after ending things with model Stormi Bree.

He was also seen on a beach date in Greece with model Laila Abdallah and was caught in France with actor Demi Moore.

Sophie, on the other hand, has moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Despite the challenges, both Joe and Sophie have remained determined to co-parent to the best of their ability while ensuring the happiness and well-being of their kids.

Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

