Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's unexpected obsession

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Garner has spilled the beans about her ex-husband Ben Affleck's unexpected music obsession!

Jennifer Garner (r.) made a rare comment about her ex Ben Affleck during a recent Q&A. © Collage: Cindy Ord & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A few days ago, the 53-year-old star participated in a Q&A at a Los Angeles bookstore.

As reported by Page Six, she discussed the filming of The Town in 2010, which starred Ben in one of the leading roles.

Jennifer explained that, at the time of production, her ex couldn't stop listening to Beyoncé's Halo – all day, every day!

"Do you guys do this? Do you listen to a song over and over again?" Jennifer asked the crowd.

The 13 Going on 30 actor added that she and Ben had been living in a rental home at the time and already shared a three-year-old and a baby.

As she breastfed their little one at home, she had to listen to Halo over, and over, and over again!

"I've survived this. I have lived through it," she joked.

Ben and Jen were married from 2005 to 2015 and share three children together. Despite their separation, the two remain friends to this day.