Ben Affleck gets handsy with Jennifer Garner after divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles, California - Is Ben Affleck trying to spin the block with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez ?

Ben Affleck had a touchy-feely paintball outing with Jennifer Garner (r.) after his divorce form Jennifer Lopez (l.) was finalized. © Collage: RANDY SHROPSHIRE & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Eyebrows were raised after Page Six shared footage of the Oscar winner getting handsy with his ex – his first ex-wife, that is!

The pair were having fun with their son Samuel playing paintball, and the Gone Girl star was captured affectionately grabbing Jennifer amid the outing.

Ben and Jennifer were seen laughing and talking while the Air director continued to pull his ex close to him, which she seemed to welcome.

Now, Ben's former wife is reportedly dating businessman John C. Miller, but insiders are alleging that he "would love another chance" with Jennifer!

The source explained that Ben "would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right," adding, "At the same time, Ben knows it's just not realistic at this time in their lives."