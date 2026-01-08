Jennifer Garner opens up about "hard" divorce from Ben Affleck in rare comments
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Garner has rung in the new year with a surprisingly candid comment on her divorce from fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck.
The pair first met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000, and five years later, they tied the knot.
Ben and Jen welcomed three children over the course of their marriage: Violet (20), Fin (17), and Samuel (13).
However, their time together ultimately didn't last, and after ten years together, they ended their marriage and officially divorced in 2018.
In a Marie Claire interview published Wednesday, the 53-year-old actor admitted her split from Ben was "hard."
"The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard," she said.
Ultimately, Jennifer learned to lean on her closest confidants for support, adding, "I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that's what matters."
"That's where your resilience is: it's in your relationships and in the people who carry you through," the 13 Going on 30 star continued.
Jennifer Garner dishes on co-parenting with Ben Affleck
The celebrities have been officially divorced for around eight years, but how do they manage their everyday life with three children together?
Sometimes it is difficult for Jennifer and her ex-husband – but not impossible.
For example, they celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas together as a family, an insider told People.
Despite their divorce, the pair's children are coping wonderfully with the current family model.
Jennifer emphasized that she's "so proud of how they walk through the world, and proud of them for trying hard."
The focus of her healing is also her mental health.
"I realized that I had pursued strength and stamina at the expense of mobility, so I'm incorporating things I haven't done in so long, like yoga. I have to back up to go forward," the Alias actor said.
