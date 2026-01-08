Jennifer Garner opens up about "hard" divorce from Ben Affleck in rare comments

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Garner has rung in the new year with a surprisingly candid comment on her divorce from fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck (l.) and Jennifer Garner were married for more than a decade before calling it quits in 2018. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The pair first met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000, and five years later, they tied the knot.

Ben and Jen welcomed three children over the course of their marriage: Violet (20), Fin (17), and Samuel (13).

However, their time together ultimately didn't last, and after ten years together, they ended their marriage and officially divorced in 2018.

In a Marie Claire interview published Wednesday, the 53-year-old actor admitted her split from Ben was "hard."

"The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard," she said.

Ultimately, Jennifer learned to lean on her closest confidants for support, adding, "I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that's what matters."

"That's where your resilience is: it's in your relationships and in the people who carry you through," the 13 Going on 30 star continued.