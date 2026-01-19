Glambot director breaks his silence on Jennifer Lopez's "rude" Golden Globes moment!

Los Angeles, California - Glambot director Cole Walliser has spoken out about Jennifer Lopez ' s seemingly cold attitude at the Golden Globes.

Cole Walliser (r) defended Jennifer Lopez (l) after she appeared rude to him at the Golden Globes during her Glambot moment. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown/ AFP

In his January 18 Instagram post, the 44-year-old defended the Get Right hitmaker after fans accused her of being "rude."

"It didn't feel rude in that moment," he shared.

"She was down to business. The carpet was closed. She was ready to go inside. She knew exactly what she was going to do."



The viral clip featured J.Lo quickly posing in her nude gown before walking away with a wave.

Walliser called the red carpets "chaotic by design" and noted that they aren't "ideal settings for extended conversation."

"Sometimes people don't even know what they're walking up to. And I'm not just talking about J.Lo, I've seen this with a ton of celebrities over the years," he stated.

The director added, "Nobody has to stop. So if someone does, I already appreciate it."