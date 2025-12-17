Jennifer Lopez says she's a "lightning rod" for negativity after Ben Affleck split
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez got honest about being misunderstood during a recent awards season roundtable.
On Tuesday, the 56-year-old joined Gwyneth Paltrow, Sydney Sweeney, Tessa Thompson, Emily Blunt, and Elle Fanning for a wide-ranging conversation at the Los Angeles Times' Envelope Actresses Roundtable.
When the group was asked how they handle negative gossip about their personal life, J.Lo gave a candid response.
"From the very beginning, for whatever reason, I've been a lightning rod for nice things and a lot of negativity," the Kiss of the Spider Woman star shared.
"And it's hard because you say to yourself, 'These people don't get me. They don't see me. They don't understand me.' Then all of a sudden they do. And then they don't again," she added.
J. Lo credits her family for helping block out her haters
The Hustlers actor received some intense media backlash amid her divorce from Ben Affleck, which was finalized earlier this year.
Yet, J.Lo revealed that she's dealt with criticism ever since the beginning of her career.
She shared, "I would always say, 'I know who I am. I’m a good person. I know what I'm doing. People wouldn't hire me if I wasn't good at what I do.' I was always affirming myself and keeping my feet on the ground."
The All I Have hitmaker also credited her parents and her twins, Emme and Max (17), for helping her "block out the noise."
"I'd have to block out the noise so I can put my head on the pillow at night and go, 'I did good today. I was a good person. I was kind to people. I worked really hard. I'm a good mom,'" she added. "That has always helped me through."
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP