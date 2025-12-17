Jennifer Lopez says she's a "lightning rod" for negativity after Ben Affleck split

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez got honest about being misunderstood during a recent awards season roundtable.

Jennifer Lopez shared how she's dealt with negativity from the media regarding her personal life during a recent awards season roundtable. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old joined Gwyneth Paltrow, Sydney Sweeney, Tessa Thompson, Emily Blunt, and Elle Fanning for a wide-ranging conversation at the Los Angeles Times' Envelope Actresses Roundtable.

When the group was asked how they handle negative gossip about their personal life, J.Lo gave a candid response.

"From the very beginning, for whatever reason, I've been a lightning rod for nice things and a lot of negativity," the Kiss of the Spider Woman star shared.

"And it's hard because you say to yourself, 'These people don't get me. They don't see me. They don't understand me.' Then all of a sudden they do. And then they don't again," she added.