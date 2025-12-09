Jennifer Lopez removes Ben Affleck tattoo as Keith Urban romance rumors heat up

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has reportedly removed her Ben Affleck tattoo amid rumors of a new romance with Australian musician Keith Urban.

A year after her wedding in 2022, Lopez was spotted with an infinity symbol tattooed to her ribcage, which she dedicated to her then-hubby Ben Affleck.

The inking took the form of an infinity symbol with an arrow through it, featuring both of their names. Affleck got a similar tattoo featuring two crossed arrows with "J" and "B" filling the space between.

Apparently, the romance wasn't meant to last because – just one year later – Lopez filed for divorce.

In September 2024, rumors started swirling when Lopez covered up her tattoo with makeup while appearing in a cut-out dress.

The Let's Get Loud singer now seems to be doing away with the tattoo tribute for good.

At the 2025 American Music Awards, Lopez was spotted with a backless dress with the tattoo so faded that it was clear she was in the midst of getting it removed.



A source told Deux Moi that Lopez covered up Ben's name and replaced it with a hummingbird instead.

"She put a hummingbird in place of his name," the insider explained. "Fans don't know exactly when she covered up the tattoo, but they noticed the change in July/August of this year."

The news comes amid rumors of a romance between Lopez and Keith Urban, who recently split from his long-time wife Nicole Kidman.