Jennifer Lopez removes Ben Affleck tattoo as Keith Urban romance rumors heat up
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has reportedly removed her Ben Affleck tattoo amid rumors of a new romance with Australian musician Keith Urban.
A year after her wedding in 2022, Lopez was spotted with an infinity symbol tattooed to her ribcage, which she dedicated to her then-hubby Ben Affleck.
The inking took the form of an infinity symbol with an arrow through it, featuring both of their names. Affleck got a similar tattoo featuring two crossed arrows with "J" and "B" filling the space between.
Apparently, the romance wasn't meant to last because – just one year later – Lopez filed for divorce.
In September 2024, rumors started swirling when Lopez covered up her tattoo with makeup while appearing in a cut-out dress.
The Let's Get Loud singer now seems to be doing away with the tattoo tribute for good.
At the 2025 American Music Awards, Lopez was spotted with a backless dress with the tattoo so faded that it was clear she was in the midst of getting it removed.
A source told Deux Moi that Lopez covered up Ben's name and replaced it with a hummingbird instead.
"She put a hummingbird in place of his name," the insider explained. "Fans don't know exactly when she covered up the tattoo, but they noticed the change in July/August of this year."
The news comes amid rumors of a romance between Lopez and Keith Urban, who recently split from his long-time wife Nicole Kidman.
According to an insider, Lopez "wanted to offer her support" to Urban and checked in on him because he's "hurting over the divorce." Did J.Lo's act of kindness light a spark between the two celebs?