Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban are sparking dating rumors – here's why!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban are sparking romance rumors after she allegedly offered him "support" amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman !

Jennifer Lopez (r) and Keith Urban (l) are sparking romance rumors after Urban's shocking split from Nicole Kidman. © Collage: Jason Kempin & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Let's Get Loud singer has reportedly "reached out" to her American Idol co-star while he navigates his split from Nicole, per Heat World UK.

An insider spilled that J. Lo "wanted to offer her support and check in" as she's still "hurting over her divorce" from Ben Affleck.

"Keith has been so grateful for her support; a lot of people have shunned him in favor of Nicole, so J.Lo's kindness is highlighted," they added.

The tipster explained that the pop star "shared a lot of laughs" with the country singer on Idol.

"That fun rapport is there just as strong as ever, to the point where people are even starting to wonder if something more might have sparked," they added.