Jennifer Lopez says she feels "free" after Ben Affleck divorce

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez revealed that she's "happy" being single after she stopped "running away" following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez spilled on finding peace after her highly-publicized divorce from Ben Affleck (c.). © Collage: Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

The 56-year-old entertainer reflected on her highly-publicized split from the Air director during an interview with Nightline's Juju Chang.

"I had to stop everything, and I took a year off," J.Lo began in the clip shared Wednesday.

She continued, "I canceled tours. I just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything, just sit."

The Waiting For Tonight hitmaker noted that her twins, Max and Emme (18), were also her priority at the time.

J.Lo added, "I was just at a point where I was like, 'What is going on with you?' Because I couldn't blame anybody else, because I don't think that that's where the lesson is, and so I really wanted to figure myself out."