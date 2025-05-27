Jennifer Lopez makes huge announcement after spicy AMAs performance!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Jennifer Lopez had a night to remember on Monday at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) – here's what the pop star got up to!

Jennifer Lopez hosts the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday in Las Vegas, Nevada. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two weeks after a nose injury she got in rehearsals, J.Lo showed the world that she was back in fighting form and ready for her upcoming summer tour.

Onstage at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 55-year-old powerhouse sang to wild applause and danced her heart out to snippets of hits from Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga.

In a particularly steamy (and viral) moment, the recent divorcée took time to make out with some of her backup dancers during a routine!

To commemorate the fan-voted AMAs, J.Lo also revealed that she would soon be taking up a performance residency in Las Vegas called Up All Night Live in Las Vegas.

"SURPRISE JLOVERS! We're back!" she gushed on Instagram.

"I'm doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March!"

She added that tickets will be going on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET). Will we see you in the queue?