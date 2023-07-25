Julian Sands' cause of death remains "undetermined"

Los Angeles, California - The cause of death for British actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking on a mountain in California in January, has officially been ruled as "undetermined," local authorities said Monday.

British actor Julian Sands' cause of death has been registered as "undetermined." © Collage: Mark Sullivan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sands, who shot to fame as the romantic hero in the 1980s period drama A Room with a View, vanished on the 10,000-foot Mount San Antonio, known locally as Mount Baldy.



But it wasn't until June that human remains, later determined to be those of Sands, were discovered by hikers. Sands was 65.

"The cause is 'Undetermined' due to the condition of the body and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner’s investigation," a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County sheriff-coroner's department told AFP in a statement.

"This is common when dealing with cases of this type," she added. "This is the final determination."