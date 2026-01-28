Justin Bieber's sister-in-law threatened with prison time after bizarre assault

Savannah, Georgia - Justin Bieber 's sister-in-law Alaia Baldwin Aronow was first targeted by investigators in February 2024 after a night of partying escalated into violence. Now, almost two years later, the 33-year-old is facing the possibility of prison time over the incident.

Alaia Baldwin Aronow (33) could soon be going to prison. © Chatham County Jail

On Monday, a total of four charges were brought against the sister of supermodel Hailey Bieber (29) – including assault and trespassing, according to Us Weekly, which cited available court documents.

The young woman is said to have lashed out after she was asked to leave a staff bathroom at Club Elan in Georgia.

According to the documents, she threw a used tampon at an employee before attacking two bouncers, tearing out some hair from one of them, and kicking the other between the legs.

If Aronow is found guilty, she now faces up to a year in prison. Her trial is scheduled for April 23.