Justin Bieber's sister-in-law threatened with prison time after bizarre assault

Justin Bieber's sister-in-law Alaia Baldwin Aronow is facing possible prison time as she heads to trial over an alleged assault at a Georgia club in 2024.

Savannah, Georgia - Justin Bieber's sister-in-law Alaia Baldwin Aronow was first targeted by investigators in February 2024 after a night of partying escalated into violence. Now, almost two years later, the 33-year-old is facing the possibility of prison time over the incident.

Alaia Baldwin Aronow (33) could soon be going to prison.  © Chatham County Jail

On Monday, a total of four charges were brought against the sister of supermodel Hailey Bieber (29) – including assault and trespassing, according to Us Weekly, which cited available court documents.

The young woman is said to have lashed out after she was asked to leave a staff bathroom at Club Elan in Georgia.

According to the documents, she threw a used tampon at an employee before attacking two bouncers, tearing out some hair from one of them, and kicking the other between the legs.

If Aronow is found guilty, she now faces up to a year in prison. Her trial is scheduled for April 23.

Alaia Baldwin Aronow denies the claims – but surveillance footage paints a different picture

Alaia Baldwin Aronow (l.) is not only the older sister of model Hailey Bieber...  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The model initially denied that she had been in the bathroom without authorization and that she had been forcibly removed from the club.

And according to her own statements, she never threw a tampon.

The eldest daughter of Hollywood star Stephen Baldwin (59) finally retracted that last statement and confessed to the assault.

As far as the attacks on the security guards are concerned, however, she continues to insist on her innocence, stating that she was merely defending herself.

... but also the sister-in-law of superstar Justin Bieber (r.).  © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The problem is that the footage from a bar surveillance camera shows a different picture, "clearly" showing the young woman assaulting the employees.

Now, it is up to the judge and the jury to get a picture of the situation.

