Justin Bieber has sweet birthday celebration with Hailey: "no one id rather spend my birthday withhh"

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber rang in his birthday with his favorite girl, Hailey!

Justin Bieber (l) spent his birthday with his wife Hailey (r) after the pair attended this year's Grammys. © Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber

The Biebers, who have repeatedly slammed divorce rumors, kept it low-key for the Grammy-nominated singer's 32nd bday which he documented in a new Instagram post.

Justin shared back-to-back images of himself and his wife, with the All That Matters singer sporting a yellow SKYLRK beanie and white shirt.

Meanwhile, the Rhode founder wore a pink sweater as she flashed a smile next to her hubby.

Another shot showed Justin blowing out the candle on his cake while Hailey lovingly looked on.

The Yummy hitmaker sweetly captioned the post, "no one id rather spend my birthday withhh," which the beauty mogul re-shared on her Instagram Story.

Justin and Hailey – who share 18-month-old son Jack Blues – just attended this year's Grammys, where the Daisy singer performed a stripped-down rendition of YUKON.