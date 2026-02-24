Marriage crisis? Justin and Hailey Bieber reveal how happy they really are

Los Angeles, California - Despite repeated rumors of marital trouble, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, seem happier than ever.

Justin and Hailey Bieber (r.) have been married since 2018. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with Vogue, the singer himself gushed, "I'm walking in the days I always dreamed of."

The couple has been married since 2018 and welcomed their first son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Since then, they have kept their son's life out of the public eye for the most part – though they occasionally give little glimpses into their everyday life as a family.

Hailey is enjoying her role as a mother to the fullest, as she explained during an appearance on the Therapuss podcast.

"I think it's just the coolest thing to watch a little person become their own little person," the model said.

At a Vogue event in Australia, Hailey also emphasized the importance of a reliable partnership.

"I'm here working, and my son is at home with his dad, living his best life. Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier," the 29-year-old said.

Back on the podcast, Hailey even teased that she and Justin may be ready to expand their family further.